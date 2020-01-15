|
Suzanne Cox O'Leary completed her journey of life on January 11, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. She lived most of her life in Brockton, where she forged a good life and many, many friends. Her incredible gift of maintaining long distance and very long duration friendships was most amazing. She kept in touch with her grade school best friend, Sunny Armstrong, and her best lifelong friend Marge LeVie constantly, and remained a large and important part of both of their lives. There wasn't a week that passed by without her talking to Sunny or shopping with Marge. Suzanne was born in Shrewsbury, December 23, 1944, to Alice Ann (Manion) and Raymond Cox. She was educated at Notre Dame Academy and studied cosmetology at Massasoit Community College where she developed her passion for fashion clothing and accessories that she continued all her life. She married Robert John O'Leary in 1975 and they were married for 10 years, living in Brockton, where they enjoyed sailing around Cape Cod and the islands for many years on their 46-foot sailboat. Many weekends were spent on the boat with friends and family enjoying sails to Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket most weekends. She was the mother of one son, Bryan Cox, whom she adored and spent lots of time with, but was most proud of her 4 grandchildren whom she continuously spoiled. She was seen on all the fields in Raynham where "her boys" would be playing some sport so she could cheer them on. She is survived by her son, Bryan, and daughter-in-law, Laurie Phillips Cox of Raynham; and their four sons, Zachary, Jonathon, Greggory and Joshua. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Rosemary and Dr. Stephen Blackman of Saline, Mich., and their 3 living children, Deborah (Edsel) Roberts of Saline, Mich., Melissa Bruley of Three Rivers, Mich., and Andrew (Kari) Blackman of Arvada, Colo. A wake in her honor will be held at the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 35 Spring Street, East Bridgewater, Friday, January 17, 2020, from 5-8 p.m., and a funeral Mass will be held at St. Ann's of Raynham at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Family and friends will gather at St Ann's parish center immediately after the Mass to share stories of Suzanne and her shenanigans. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com. East Bridgewater Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 15, 2020