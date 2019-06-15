Home

Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
Sydney Gosian, a lifelong resident of Brockton, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 95 years of age. He was the devoted son of the late Maurice and Dorothy (Aronson) Gosian; beloved husband of the late Josephine (Rincione) Gosian and S. Eunice (Ostroff) Gosian; loving father of Mark Gosian of Marshfield, Tedd Gosian of South Easton and the late Martha Davis; cherished grandfather of Melissa, Jeffrey, Jonathan, Sarah, Bryce; and great-grandfather of David, Brianne and Jason; dear brother of the late Miriam Madfis and Joyce Galetz. Mr. Gosian was a proud veteran of World War II, having served honorably in the U.S. Army Air Corps. Services at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., Canton, on Tuesday, June 18 at 12 p.m. Interment to follow at Plymouth Rock Cemetery, 1000 Pearl St., Brockton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451, or the , 209 W. Central St., Natick, MA 01760. Schlossberg Solomon Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" SchlossbergChapel.com 781-828-6990
Published in The Enterprise on June 15, 2019
