1/1
Sylvia Keyes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia Poster Keyes, age 88, former resident of Bridgewater, passed away in The Villages, Fla., September 9, 2020, after a period of declining health. Sylvia, a working mother in the 1960s, received her MBA while raising her family in the 1970s. Sylvia transitioned into education in 1981, where she was a founding faculty member of Bridgewater State University's management and aviation school, where she touched the lives of many students and colleagues. Sylvia's passion in life was playing duplicate bridge, where she achieved the level of Ruby Life Master. Sylvia is survived by her beloved husband, Alexander Keyes; her son, Glenn Poster, wife Robin of Methuen, and their two children, Eric and Geoffrey; her daughter, Dawn Sullivan, husband Bill of Brockton, their two children, Melissa and Adam.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved