Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
Sylvia M. Robbins

Sylvia M. Robbins Obituary
Sylvia M. Robbins, 73, of Florida, formerly of New Jersey, died December 6, 2019. Raised in Brockton, she was a graduate of Brockton High School. She had worked for the Brockton VA Medical Center, State Street Bank in Quincy, and later owned a cab company in Sicklerville, New Jersey. Sylvia was the beloved mother of Cynthia Little-Sinclair of FL, and Wendy Lee Barros-Meza of NJ; loving grandmother of Christina Barros, Brianne Little, Alexander Little, Amanda Sinclair, James Sinclair, Celina Meza, and Osvaldo Meza; great-grandmother of Athena and Wyatt; dear sister of Frank Robbins, Maurice Robbins, Evelyn Rapoza, Jean Sullivan, Joan Smith, and the late Harold "Red" Robbins, Barbara Bowman, Rita Middleton, Roland Robbins Jr., Gerald Robbins, Marie Quinn, and Richard Robbins; and an aunt of many nieces and nephews, including her Godson James B. Smith Jr. All are welcome to calling hours Saturday, Dec. 14, from 1-5 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Cranberry Hospice or your favorite hospice. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 12, 2019
