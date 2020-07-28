1/
Sylvia Wein
Sylvia (Gonick) Wein of Dedham, formerly of Brockton and Milton, died peacefully on July 26, 2020, at the age of 93. Devoted daughter of Max and Freida (Zeker) Gonick. Beloved wife of 67 years to the late Karlman Wein. Loving mother of Sheila Hopkins, Michele Wein Crelly, Mark Wein, and Sandra Franceschelli and her husband Domenic Franceschelli. Cherished grandmother of 11 and her late grandson Joseph T Franceschelli and great-grandmother of 6. Dear sister of the late Victor and Pearl Gonick. Aunt of Martin Gonick and his wife Elaine Gonick. She was born in Boston. Sylvia was an amazing and wonderful person that was loved by all. She touched so many people and will truly be missed. Sylvia was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking and sewing. She also enjoyed spending time with her family. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 29, at 10 a.m., Plymouth Rock Cemetery, Brockton. A memorial service will take place at a later date, when all can be together to celebrate and honor Sylvia's life. Donations in Sylvia's memory may be made to a charity of choice.

Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 28, 2020.
