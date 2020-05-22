Home

Tara A. Lynam

Tara A. Lynam Obituary
Tara Ann (King) Lynam, 56, of Colorado Springs, CO, passed away suddenly on May 12, 2020. She was the loving mother of Connor Lynam, 26, and Keryn Lynam, 24, both of Colorado Springs, CO. Tara was predeceased by her husband, Tom Lynam. She was the daughter of the late William and Sandra King; the beloved sister of Craig King of La Canada, CA and Bryan King of Pembroke, MA. Tara was raised in Whitman, MA. She graduated from Abington High School and Northeastern Universitys School of Nursing. She enjoyed being a nurse and caring for others. She will especially be remembered for her big, kind heart. Tara had a passion for life and lived it to the fullest. There will be a private family remembrance. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: The Catholic Charities of Central Colorado.
Published in The Enterprise on May 22, 2020
