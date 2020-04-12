|
|
Tarmo Niilo Holma of Milton, age 98, died peacefully on April 8, 2020. Tarmo was the beloved son of Finnish immigrants Niilo and Hilda (Makela) Kydonholma and was born in 1921 in Isojoki, Vaasa, Finland. His father immigrated to the United States via Ellis Island ahead of Hilda and Tarmo and was sponsored by and settled with a Finnish family in Hallowell, Maine. He worked at the Portland Cement Factory. Hilda and Tarmo received clearance to join him in 1929 where they moved to Rockland, Maine, and later moved to Quincy. Tarmo was a hardworking student and after graduating from Quincy High School in 1940, he worked as a mechanic for many years in garages in Quincy and Somerville and for Goldies in the commercial division. He later worked for the United States Government in the General Services Administration Division as a mechanic and was later promoted to Inspector. He retired in 1989. In 1943, he joined the U.S. Army. He served under General Patton and General Holbrook and was a member of the 11th Armored Division HQ 41 TK. as a tank crewman. He is listed on the United States Holocaust Museum web site under 11th Armored Division, Personal stories along with many other Liberators of the Concentration Camps. Tarmo returned from the war and dated his sweetheart Catherine Faherty for over ten years. They married in 1961 and settled in Milton in 1972 where they raised their beloved boys Eric and John. Tarmo and Catherine loved each other dearly and spent many days on the ocean together and dancing on roller skates where they won many awards. Tarmo and Catherine loved their 28 foot twin engine mahogany boat named the "Ho Hum" they kept in Braintree. Catherine loved to water ski and to sit on bow with her friends, until she died in 1978 of cancer. In 1985 he married Marie (Martin) Doyon and they enjoyed traveling and going to Cape Cod, their time share at Loon Mountain and two annual Army reunions until Marie passed away in 1989. In late 1990 Tarmo met Anne Louise (Donnelly) MacLean. The two loved their families and family parties. Tarmo enjoyed taking videos of family and social functions. He was a quiet and humble man. He and Anne Louise loved to dance Ballroom, Country Western, Scandinavian dancing, "the oldies" and traveling to Finnish and other ethnic festivals and many annual 11th Armored Division "Thunderbolt" reunions and annual Finn Fests and FinnFunn events all over the United States. They loved life and just being together and socializing with other people at the Viking Club in Braintree, Saima Park in Fitchburg, Sovittaja Park in Rutland, the Irish Social Club in West Roxbury, the Norwood Irish Music Club, Sons of Italy, Moseleys, Roseland the Braintree Yacht Club and the US Coastguard Auxiliary Flotilla 12-5 where he received his 50 year award last June. Tarmo was the loving husband of Anne Louise (Donnelly) MacLean of Brockton; and the loving father of Eric M. Holma of Milton and John T. Holma of New Hampshire; and brother of the late Aimo W. Holma. He was especially very close to his cousin, Taisto and Mary (McNeice) Maki and their children, Kaarlo and LeeAnne, Liisa (Maki) and Mark Kulbaski, James and Lisa (Skehill) Maki and their children. They spent many holidays together and were a very important loving part of his family. Due to Covid 19, and for everyones safety, all services for Tarmo will be held privately. He will be buried alongside Catherine in Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tarmo's memory may be sent to any of the above social organizations including the United States Holocaust Museum, Washington, DC or the Holocaust Center, Boston North. For online guest book, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Funeral Home 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2020