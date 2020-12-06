Teobaldo Virginio de Melo passed away at the age of 96, on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020. Teobaldo was born on May 21st, 1924 in Santo Antao, Cape Verde. He was married to his beloved late wife Maria Onelia de Sena Melo. Teobaldo was a prolific writer and poet. Through the vast breadth of his literary work he gained recognition and accolades from the Cape Verdean and Portuguese governments along with many other cultural organizations. His passion and love for the Cape Verdean Islands and its people were the endless source of his inspiration and creativity. He leaves behind a literary legacy that spans decades, including the novels "Distancia" and "O Meu Tio Jonas" for which he is mostly known for. Teobaldo is survived by his loving daughters and sons, Maria Augusta, Paulo, Raquel, Lorena, Helena, Virginia, Aurora, Ruben and Joao. He also leaves behind a loving family of siblings, daughters and sons in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Teobaldo loved life and lived it to its fullest. His love for life was contagious. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him, his family, his many friends, collaborators and life-long associates. A private funeral will take place on Monday, December 7, 2020, at the Colebrook Cemetery Association in Whitman, and it will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to benefit the Cape Verdean community through the church Igreja do Nazareno Nova Alianca in Brockton, at the following site, https://gofundme.com/teobaldovirginio
. To send a condolence or to connect to the livestream, visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com