Teresa Marie (Pirani) (Terry) Guerra, 90, a lifelong resident of Brockton, passed away on March 19, 2019. Born October 15, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Albertha Pirani. A graduate of Brockton High School, she worked at Kresges and Brockton Gas Co. in her youth. After raising her four children, Teresa worked at Crocker's Transportation Co., Shawmut Bank, and MCI Bridgewater as an accountant, before retiring in 1992. Teresa kept an immaculate warm and inviting home. She loved to entertain her family and friends with her delicious home cooking. She also enjoyed gardening, and especially traveling to numerous countries. Teresa treasured her friends Karen, Fran, Donna, and Rob as her traveling companions and loved them as family. She was a kind, caring woman who lived her faith by her many charitable kindnesses. Teresa was the wife of the late Joseph S. Guerra and Harold G. Terry Jr., and leaves behind her children, Linda DiClemente and her husband John of Abington, Michael Terry and his wife Susan of Carver, Kathy Regan and her husband Christopher of Raynham, and the late Patricia Simmons Maxwell; son-in-law David Maxwell of Abington; five loving grandchildren John Christopher DiClemente, Kevin and Melissa Regan, Bryan Simmons, and Hannah Terry; two great-grandchildren Rebecca DiClemente and Jaxon Anderson. She was the half-sister of the late Augusto Pedriali, John Pirani Sr., and Lucy Ferrari. All are welcome to calling hours Thursday 4-8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, funeral from Waitt Funeral Home Friday at 9 a.m., funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Parish and burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to or a . Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 20, 2019