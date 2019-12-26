|
Teresa R. Duval, 76, of Brockton, was called home on Friday, December 20, 2019 . Born in Brockton, the daughter of the late John and Philomena Cashin,she was a 1962 graduate of St. Patrick's High School. She worked as a secretary for several social service agencies. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald Duval who predeceased her in 2015. Teresa was a faithful communicant of South Shore Community Church where she enjoyed the friendship of fellow parishioners. She was an inspiration to others by her faith in God and the confidence that He would see her through her battle with cancer. Teresa was kind-hearted, a warm and generous spirit and an advocate for the welfare of all animals. Her family and friends were her top priority -- she left a legacy of love and made a true differences in the lives of all who knew her. Teresa is survived by her son Dennis Duval of Brockton, her daughter Lisa Hall of Halifax, her sister Gloria Petersen of Weymouth, sister of the late Leon Cyr of Brockton and her sister and best friend Julia Fratalia of Brockton. She is also survived by her 3 grandchildren Robert Hall, Shawn Hall and Owen Hall. Service will be Friday, December 27, 11 a.m. at South Shore Community Church, 191 Torrey Street, Brockton, MA The family would like to thank the caregivers of Hospice for their care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Teen Challenge, 1315 Main St., Brockton, MA 02301
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 26, 2019