Terrence "Terry" Eugene Hayes , 64, of Orlando, Florida passed away suddenly Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born on March 2, 1956 in Whitman, MA. Terry was one of ten children of the late Richard Carney Hayes and Anna Elizabeth (Reagan) Hayes. He was raised in Whitman and graduated from Whitman-Hanson Regional High, Class of 1974. Terry, following in the footsteps of his siblings, served a distinguished 30 years in the U.S. Navy retiring as a Master Chief Petty Officer after serving in many theaters of operation. He was a Navy man through and through and he treasured the Navy brotherhood during his years of service. Upon his retirement, he worked as a Program Manager at the Naval Air Warfare Training Center in Orlando, FL. Terry had a love for golf and the outdoors and was a passionate lifelong follower of all Boston sports teams. Terry is survived by his daughter Caitlyn Hayes of Jacksonville, FL; his son Ryan Patrick and wife Michelle of Fort Pierce, FL; sister MaryAnne Dimestico and husband James of Brockton, MA; sister Jeanne Fenton and husband Herbert of Whitman, MA; brother Michael Hayes and wife Michele of Whitman, MA; brother John "Jack" Hayes and wife Carol of Augusta, Ga; brother Robert Emmet Hayes and wife Shannon OBrien of Whitman, Ma; brother Mark Hayes and wife Denise of Gibsonville, NC; grandson Cory Patrick Ingham and granddaughter Hailey Marie Ingham, both of Jacksonville, FL; also many loving nieces and nephews; and longtime partner Lisa Loper of Orlando, FL. Terry was pre-deceased by a sister Frances and two brothers Richard and Lawrence. A military funeral and memorial celebration of life will be held in Whitman, MA at a later date.
Published in The Enterprise on May 8, 2020