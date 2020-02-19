|
|
Terry A. (Heath) Hashem, age 65, of Middleborough, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at her home. Terry was a Mom, a Nana, a sister, an aunt and a friend; her family is saddened by her passing. Born and raised in Brockton, she was the beloved daughter of the late Raymond and Mildred (Chick) Heath. Terry graduated from Stoughton High School. She approached life with a passion, and she showed it in her love of antiques, gardening, and in the way she danced. She was a very strong and vibrant woman, full of life, and she was compassionate in the way that she cared about others. She sacrificed through her ups and downs, but always found a way to hold the family together. She had a big heart and tried her best to look after friends and family. She was most proud of her children and grandchildren for who they had become, and inspired to be; her love for them will continue to be endless. Terry was a beautiful person, will be missed by all that knew her and she will always be in the hearts of loved ones, where she will continue to live on. Terry is survived by a loving son, Timothy Hashem and his wife Wendy of Middleborough; a loving daughter, Tina Hood and her husband Shawn of Middleborough; cherished grandchildren, Alexa, Julian, and Brynn Hashem and Mykaela Hood; dear sisters, Donna Holmes, Deborah Brennick, Susan Carlton, Anne Saulenas and Tammy Kingsland; dear brothers, Steven Kennedy, Michael Kennedy and Mark Heath. She was a close and loving aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are welcome to the visiting hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Private graveside services will be held. Contributions in Terry's memory may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611, www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org. For online condolences and directions, please visit our web site www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508-947-3600
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 19, 2020