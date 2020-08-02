Dr. Terry Ann Astuto of New York City, formerly of Brockton, Mass., passed away unexpectedly May 11, 2020. Born in Brockton, Mass., she was the daughter of the late James and Barbara (Martin) Astuto. She graduated from St. Patrick's High School, and went on to have a long and distinguished academic career earning a BA from Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee, a master's degree from the University of Wisconsin, and her Doctorate from Indiana University. Terry Ann was active in the civil rights movement of the 1960s, began her teaching career in special education, and was a published author. She joined the New York University/Steinhardt faculty in the mid 1990s, having previously been a faculty member at Teachers College, Columbia University, the University of Virginia, and Kansas State University. She was the Department Chair of the Administration, Leadership, and Technology Departments for many years as well as Program Director of the Educational Leadership program at NYU. Many of her students went on to hold significant positions in the NYC Department of Education, as well as university faculty positions. Even in retirement, she continued to work with doctoral students by chairing and sitting on dissertation committees. She loved her family, Manhattan, the New York Philharmonic, the ballet, all the events at Lincoln Center, and the ocean. She was an avid fan of New England sport teams, but especially loved the New York Mets. She knew all the best restaurants and places to see and enjoy in New York City and loved sharing them with her family, students, and friends. Terry Ann was the beloved sister of James Astuto and his wife Anna of South Yarmouth, Mass., and Bonita Springs, Fla., Larry Astuto and his wife Donna of Avon, Mass., and the late Frederick Astuto. She also leaves her nephews, Kevin, Paul, Michael, and Matthew Astuto; her niece, Kathryn Astuto; great-nieces, Hannah, Caitlin, Brooke, and Morgan and great-nephews, Lucas, Travis, and Mason Astuto. Terry Ann was an admired and beloved mentor to her many students as witnessed at her Zoom memorials, which her colleagues were kind enough to organize. The testimonials from her students and colleagues were very comforting to her family at a time when we grieve separately during this pandemic. Due to the current health crisis, all services will be private. For online condolences visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com
