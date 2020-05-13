|
Thelma M. (Tuttle) Turner, 96, known to most as "Mickey", passed peacefully away on May 7, 2020, due to a weak heart, at her residence in East Bridgewater. Mickey was born in Weymouth, to Carl and Florence Tuttle, on April 30, 1924, along with her twin brother Leslie, she also had 2 sisters, Florice and Laura. She was raised in Weymouth and went to school there. Mickey married the late John Turner and they had 3 children, John Turner of Abington, Bradford Turner of East Bridgewater, and the late Kim (Turner) Roberts of Plymouth. She also had 2 loving daughters-in-law, Karen Coplin of Abington, and Cheryl Duggan of East Bridgewater. While raising her children, Mickey went to school and received a degree in nursing. She worked at various nursing facilities and retired from Pembroke Hospital. Mickey raised her children in Pembroke and they all were members of The Imperials Drum and Bugle Corp, where she volunteered as a nurse and matron to the Corp. She loved being with her family, especially her cousins, and enjoyed her visits with her Aunt Shirley and Uncle Louie Benoit on the Cape. She was a member of the Fun-Lovers Club and enjoyed dancing and getting together with friends and family. Mickey was a Wampanoag Indian and was a member of the Chappiquiddic Tribe and enjoyed taking part in her heritage at Pow-Wows and festivals with family and friends. Mickey is also survived by her grandchildren, Nathan Lieberman, Michelle Pastore, Nicole Turner, and Shannon Roberts; great-grandchildren, Tyler Sullivan and Leah Lieberman; many nieces, nephews and friends. Mickey lived a good, long life with many, many good times. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her. There will be no services at this time, due to the pandemic. She will be cremated, and will have a celebration of life in the near future.
Published in The Enterprise on May 13, 2020