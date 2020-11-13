Thelma (DeForrest) Smythe of Holbrook, passed away peacefully at home on November 8, 2020, at the age of 100. Born September 14, 1920, in the family farm house at 864 North Street, Randolph, Thelma had a wonderful childhood growing up on the family farm, she even had a pet turkey she would pull around in her wagon. She graduated Stetson High School, Class of 1938. Over the years, Thelma worked at Alden Products in Brockton, Avon Sole Company in Holbrook, as well as Minelco in Holbrook, where she assembled electrical components for the Gemini and Apollo Space Program. Until retirement, she worked as a shipping supervisor for Codman and Shurtleff, a division of Johnson and Johnson, in Randolph and Avon. Thelma was a kind and loving woman who will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Beloved wife of the late Davis S. Smythe. Loving mother of John Smythe and his girlfriend Evelyn Marsala. Thelma is also survived by Stephen Joyce of Framingham, many good neighbors, extended family and friends. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation period on Saturday, November 14, from 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. in Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 S. Franklin St. (Rt. 37), Holbrook. A funeral service with limited attendance will be held immediately following the visitation period. Burial will follow in the Central Cemetery, Randolph. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
