Theodore "Ted" Baldwin, 87, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Rose Court at Linden Ponds in Hingham on Friday, March 1, 2019, after a brief illness. Ted is survived and loved by his wife of 64 years, Tilda; his three daughters, Betsy Baldwin Brink and her husband John of Scituate, Carla Baldwin McRae and her husband David of Raynham and Tracey Baldwin Shea and her husband Bob of Burlington, N.C. Ted adored his five grandchildren, Amy, Maggie, Matthew, RJ, and Andrew, and his two great-grandchildren, Daniel and Nora. Ted served in the U.S. Army during Korea. He retired from the Norwell police force after 32 years of distinguished service. A funeral will be held at UCC Norwell, at 460 Main Street, of which Ted and Tilda were founding members, on Saturday, March 9, at 11 a.m., followed by burial at Washington Street Cemetery, and a reception back at UCC Norwell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Norwell Police Gift Fund, 300A Washington Street, Norwell, MA 02061. For an online guest book and complete obituary, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 5, 2019