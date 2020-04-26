|
Theresa A. (Fogerty) Gomes, age 64, of Attleboro and Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Norton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, Florida. Terrie was the beloved wife of former Norton Fire Chief Richard J. Gomes, to whom she was wed on May 28, 1977 and the devoted mother of Andrew Gomes and his wife Sarah of Attleboro, Stacey Gomes and partner Evan Meyer of Cincinnati OH and the cherished grandmother of Morgan and Colton Gomes. Born in Newton, MA on August 29, 1955, she was a loving daughter of the late Paul D. Fogerty Sr. and late MaryEllen (Fontannay) Shaughnessy In addition to her husband, children and grandchildren, she is survived by siblings Paul D. Fogerty Jr., John Fogerty, Thomas Fogerty, David Fogerty, Barbara Olivieri, Frank Fogerty, Randy Fogerty, and Kevin Shaughnessy. She was also the sister of the late James Fogerty. A private graveside funeral service will be held at the Norton Common Cemetery in Norton and visiting hours have been omitted. A Memorial Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests donation in Terries name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Boston MA (JDRF.org) Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St., Norton. For complete obituary, please visit www.nortonmemorial. com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020