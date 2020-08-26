1/1
Theresa A. McGuiggin
1962 - 2020
Theresa A. McGuiggin, 57, of Brockton, formerly of Easton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Born in Norwood, a daughter of the late Joseph and Edith (Lentz) McGuiggin, she was raised and educated in Norwood and Easton. Throughout her life, Theresa was an active participant in The Special Olympics. Theresa is survived by her siblings, Maureen Leahy and her husband John of Bristol, RI., and Joseph McGuiggin and his wife Virginia of Dracut; three nieces and a nephew, Lauren Terni and her husband, Chip, of CT., Colleen Barraclough and her husband, Scott, of NC., Joseph McGuiggin of Dracut and Megan McGuiggin of Maine. Theresa is also survived by three great-nephews and one great-niece. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral Mass requiring Mask and Social Distancing on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 193 Main Street, Easton. Private family interment will follow. In lieu of flowers donations in Theresas memory may be sent to The Special Olympics Massachusetts 512 Forest Street, Marlborough, MA 01752. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Service
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Funeral services provided by
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
August 25, 2020
Theresa's laugh, smile and love will never be forgotten. Her personality was so bright. You will be loved and missed!
Paige Frabetti
August 26, 2020
Prayers for Terry and the family.
Mike Lanigan
Friend
August 26, 2020
To Joe and family,

My deepest sympathy for the passing of your sister. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Gregory Thompson
Coworker
