|
|
Theresa (Nolan) Adriansen, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, age 92, of South Yarmouth, was called home to the Lord on May 11, 2020, at Bay Pointe Rehabilitation Center in Brockton Theresa was born in Boston, April 12, 1928, daughter of the late Clifford and Catherine Mary Nolan. She worked for most of her career at Northrop Grumman in California. Upon retirement, she and her husband, Art, moved to Prescott, Ariz., and spent many wonderful years traveling the country in their RV. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Adriansen, son, Tony Annis, brother, John Nolan, and sisters, Imelda Priestly and Thelma Hardwood. She is survived by her son, Jeffre Annis, brothers, Lawrence Nolan and Richard Nolan, and sisters, Mary Claire (Larson) Smith, Maureen Meade, Kathleen Kelly and Sandra Christie, plus many nieces and nephews. Arrangements are being entrusted to Conley Funeral Home in Brockton. Sadly, because of the current pandemic, any services will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Face Book at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on May 17, 2020