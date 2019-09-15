|
Theresa F. (Federico) "Tessie" Messere, 87, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H., after a period of declining health. She was the wife of the late Thomas F. Messere. Born in Stoughton, she was raised and educated in Stoughton and was a graduate of Stoughton High School. She was a longtime resident of Stoughton, before moving to Whitefield, N.H. over 30 years ago. She was a dedicated housewife and mother who later in life worked for North County Home Health and Hospice in Whitefield, N.H. for over 10 years. She was a member of American Legion Womens Auxiliary in Whitefield, N.H.. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, photography, stamping and spending time with her family. The Messere Family wishes to thank A.V. Home Care Services in Berlin, N.H. for their professional and loving care over the past year. Mrs. Messere is survived by her three sons; Donald T. Messere and his wife Kathleen of Attleboro, Kenneth L. Messere of Stoughton and Thomas E. Messere and his wife Nancy of Taunton. She was the sister of Joanne Still of Middleboro and the late Albert and Edward Federico. Tessie was the grandmother of Melissa, Nicole, Danielle, Jason and Kimberly Messere and Angela Fernandes. She is also survived by 3 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St., (Rte. 27), Stoughton on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church at 10 a.m. Visiting hours Wednesday from 4 - 7 p.m. Interment will take place at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Donations in Tessie's memory may be made to , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home (781) 344-2676
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 15, 2019