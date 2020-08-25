1/1
Theresa M. Moses
Theresa M. Moses, age 85, of Brockton, died August 23, 2020, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, after a brief illness. She was born and raised in Brockton, a daughter of the late Millet and Mary (Kitar) Moses. A lifelong resident of the city, Theresa was a graduate of Brockton High School and also furthered her education at Northeastern University. Theresa retired from the Eastern Edison Company after many years as a customer auditor. She was very involved in St. Colman/Christ the King Church. She had been a prefect of the Ladies Sodality, a CCD teacher and supervisor of the Christmas Sharing and Easter Giving programs. She was also a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Theresa traveled extensively around the world. In India she assisted the building of several churchs and one was named in her honor. In addition she helped Fr. Rayapa with the distribution of livestock to families in India. Theresa loved to garden and tackle any household project. She loved doing for others and being with friends. Theresa was the sister of the late Joseph and George Moses and Sadie Kelly. She leaves one nephew, five nieces and their families and many special friends. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123) Brockton on Thursday 9-10:30 am followed by a funeral Mass in Christ the King Church at 11 am. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to her name to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, 54 Lyman Street, Brockton, MA 02302. In following COVID guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing observed in the funeral home and church. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or FaceBook.

Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 25, 2020.
