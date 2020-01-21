|
|
Theresa R. (Vecchi) Spicuzza, 85, of Brockton, passed away Jan. 20, 2020. She was a retired sales associate at Gilchrist's, Jordan March and Macy's at Westgate Mall. Theresa enjoyed making sequin calendars and doing crafts. She will be remembered for her faithful and generous nature. Theresa was the wife of the late Joseph Spicuzza; beloved mother of Stephen Spicuzza of Brockton, Richard Spicuzza and his wife Melissa of Halifax, Joseph Spicuzza Jr. of Meredith NH and Stephanie Aycock of Sandwich; loving grandmother of Richard Spicuzza Jr., Haley Spicuzza, Nicholas Spicuzza, C.J. Aycock, Andrew Spicuzza, Samantha Aycock and Zachary Spicuzza; sister of the late Mary LaFrazia, Millie Messana, Angelo Vecchi and Michael Vecchi; and an aunt of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Thursday, Jan. 23, 5-8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, her funeral from Waitt Funeral Home Friday, Jan. 24, at 9:30 a.m., funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Lake Church in Halifax and committal at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, at 1:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to . Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 21, 2020