Therese A. (Provost) Maheux, age 89, of Brockton died October 12, 2020 surrounded by her family at Life Care of West Bridgewater. She was the devoted wife of the late Joseph Maheux for over 60 years. Born and raised in Brockton a daughter of the late Hilaire and Delia (Nault) Provost, Therese was a lifelong resident of the city. She was a 1949 graduate of Brockton High School and was a homemaker devoted to her home and family. She had worked in the Brockton School System in, local retail stores and financial institutions. Therese enjoyed baking, knitting, crocheting and going out dancing Saturday nights with her husband. Therese and her husband wintered in Marco Island and took many trips to the Cape, New England and overseas. Most importantly she built her life around her children. Therese is survived by six children, Claire T. Veno and her husband Joseph of Brockton; Susan M. McLaughlin wife of the late Patrick of Berlin, NH; Joan M. Adduci and her husband Alfred of Pembroke; Joseph M. Maheux and his wife Zenaida of East Bridgewater; David E. Maheux and his wife Maggie of Marlboro and Carol J. Burns and her husband Robert of Hanson. She leaves five grandchildren Jonathan and Jennifer Veno, Patrick McLaughlin Jr., Derek Maheux and Amanda McCarthy and three great grandchildren Jeremy, Kaleigh and Vivian. She was the sister of the late Leo, Paul, Charles, George and Albert Provost and Emelia Enemark, Lorraine Provost and Rita Cribben. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123) Brockton on Thursday, October 15, from 4-7 p.m. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home on Friday, October 16, at 9 a.m. for a funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 10 a.m. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Thereses name to Mercy Neighborhood Ministries of Philadelphia, Inc., 1939 W. Venango St., Philadelphia, PA 19140 www.mercyneighbors.org
. In following COVID guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing observed at funeral home, maximum of 40 people in the funeral home at any one time. For online condolences visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com
or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.