Thomas A. Bagas of Quincy died peacefully on October 15, 2019 at age 72. Born in Brockton where he was raised and educated, he was the son of the late Alexander and Lucy (Nuovo) Bagas. He was the loving companion of Mary M. Pearson of Quincy; devoted brother of George Bagas and his wife Mary of Marco Island, FL; loving uncle of Susanne, Kathy and George; and is also survived by his cousins Maggie Madden and family of West Bridgewater and Thomas Monahan and family of Brockton. Before retiring Tom owned and operated Tom's Lawnmower Shop. He then spent time fishing with John Griffin and the rest of his buddies at Marina Bay. An avid gardener, he provided Mary with garden salads every summer and dispensed advice to many friends and neighbors. The kindness he showed to family and friends will be greatly missed. Special thanks are to be given the nursing staff at Alliance at Marina Bay, N. Quincy for their dedicated care of Tom during his time there. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Sunday, October 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center. Funeral Services are omitted. Donations in Tom's memory may be made to a . Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 19, 2019