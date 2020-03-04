Home

Services
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
(781) 878-2112
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
Thomas A. Peckham


1941 - 2020
Thomas A. Peckham Obituary
Thomas A. Peckham of Abington, died February 29, 2020, at age 78. He was the loving husband of Janice L. Peckham; loving father of James Peckham and David Peckham both of Abington, Christine Schlack and husband Jeffrey, and Janice Hubble and husband Brett both of Middleboro. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, Thursday, March 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Friday at 11 a.m. Interment in Holy Family Cemetery, Rockland. For directions and online guest book, www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 4, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -