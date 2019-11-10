Home

Thomas B. Arneson

Thomas B. Arneson Obituary
Thomas B. Arneson, of Velrico, Fla., passed away on October 19, 2019. Born in Randolph, Tom was raised and educated in Bridgewater and was a graduate of Bridgewater High School class of 1958. Beloved husband of Sandra Rea Arneson. Devoted father of Lisa M. Arneson of Brandon, Fla. and the late Donna Lee Dickenson. Grandfather of Danielle Dickenson. He also leaves behind his brother Peter J. Arneson of North Fort Myers, Fla. and his sister Wendy E Hess of Hanson, Mass. Tom was the owner of Thomson Marine in East Bridgewater for 30 years, turning his business into one of New England's leading dealers of Wellcraft boats. He was also one of Mercury Motors top mechanics for many years, earning awards for his excellence in service. Tom moved to Florida where he retired and became a DJ on an internet radio program. He loved his family, his garden and his music.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 10, 2019
