Thomas B. Carey, 64, of Rockland passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019. He was the loving husband of Karen Carey; father to Jessica Carey-McCallum of Weymouth, Thomas Carey and his wife Erin of Braintree, Michael Carey and his wife Maria of Whitman, and William Carey and his fiance Tatiana of Pembroke; stepfather to Linda Preziosi of Quincy, Kerri Lukeman and her husband Mike of Rockland, Jon Conway and his wife Laura of Raleigh, N.C., Lauren Conway of Abington, and Lynn Conway of Abington; grandfather to Paul Preziosi, Jason Madden, Maxwell Miggins, Kathleen Carey, Jameson Hogan, Thomas Carey, and Tyson Carey. He also was the husband of the late Nanci Carey. Tom loved spending time with his family and he was a very proud "Grandpa". He was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed vacationing in Wilmington, N.C., and Aruba. Tom was instrumental in forming the Abington boys travel basketball league. He also looked forward to spending his Fridays with his golf buddies. Tom's kindness and quick wit will be missed by all. At Tom's request, services are private. Please sign our online guest book at www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Enterprise on June 26, 2019