Thomas Edward MaDan, age 61, passed away in Taunton on May 7, 2020 at Morton Hospital following a lengthy illness. His wife of 30 years, Mary- Elizabeth (Connors) MaDan was by his side. Tom was born in Brockton, MA on September 24, 1958 to Avis and the late Russell MaDan. He was a 1976 graduate of Bridgewater Raynham High School and held a degree in accounting from Bristol Community College. He was employed as a computer analyst until disability led to his retirement. Tom was a 32nd Degree Mason in the Scottish Rite and had a lifelong interest in family genealogy. Tom is also survived by a brother, David R. MaDan of Bridgewater, and a sister, Cynthia Shields of Lynchburg, VA. Arrangements are under the care of the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Due to the Covid restrictions, there will be no public services. A private graveside service will be held at St. Josephs Cemetery in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions
Published in The Enterprise on May 11, 2020