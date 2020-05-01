|
|
Thomas F. Donovan, 58, of Avon, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, after a short illness. Thomas is survived by his father, James J. Donovan; his brothers, James Donovan and Lawrence Donovan; and his sisters, Laura Walsh and Julia Donovan; his aunt, Rose Drea; and several nieces and nephews and cousins. Thomas was predeceased by his mother, Gloria (Kidby) Donovan. Born August 30, 1961, he was the middle child of five. Thomas worked for Portal, Inc., for 25 years and was a member of the Polish White Eagles. He loved sports and was an avid Red Sox, Bruins, Patriots, and Celtics fan and enjoyed watching old movies and the Three Stooges. Thomas loved a good round of golf and the nineteenth hole. Respectfully, due to the current COVID-19 crisis, funeral services are private. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on May 1, 2020