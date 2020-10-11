Thomas F. O'Donnell of Bridgewater, formerly of Dorchester, passed away on October 5, 2020. He was the son of the late Mary Deeley and Timothy T. O'Donnell. Thomas was the loving husband of the late Sandra A (O'Mara). Devoted father of Kellyann Rubenskas and her husband Bryan of Bridgewater, Lynn Sullivan-Edwards and her husband David of Plympton and Timothy O'Donnell of Waitsfield, VT. Cherished grandfather of Andrew, Conor, Ryan, Ella and Nyleigh. Brother of the late Ann McGrath and her husband Michael of Quincy, Patricia Carroll of Hanover and Janie Mulford and her husband Porter of Hanover. Thomas is also survived by his companion Barbara MacNeil of Bridgewater and several nieces and nephews. Thomas was born and raised in Boston and attended Don Bosco High School. After high school, he began his career with Telephone Company where he was an equipment installer for over 46 years. Thomas met Sandra A (O'Mara) through their involvement in the Drum and Bugle Corps and the two married in 1967. They later settled in Bridgewater, where they would raise their family. Thomas was a hardworking, caring man who was dedicated to his family and he always had a smile on his face that lit up a room. He loved to dance and listen to his music collection from the 1950s. He also had a passion for train memorabilia. Thomas was an avid sports fan and held Patriots season tickets for many years. He was also a supporter of the local high school football team, the BR Trojans where he had his seat at the 50 yard line for most games. Thomas was very involved in his grandchildren's activities and was so proud of all of them. He became a Badger youth football fan when his grandsons started playing and he made it a priority to never miss a game. He also made sure he attended his granddaughters youth sports and talent shows. Visiting hours will be held from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, at Prophett Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 15, at 11 a.m. at St. Basil Chapel, 122 Park Ave., Bridgewater. Seating is extremely limited at St. Basil due to COVID-19 restrictions. Burial will immediately follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Dorchester. All services will be held with COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Dana-Farber (Stem Cell Transplant-Adult). Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332



