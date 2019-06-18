|
Thomas F. Walsh, age 81, of West Bridgewater, died peacefully, June 16, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. Tom was the loving husband for 38 years of the late Claire A. (Gilbert) Walsh. Born, raised and educated in Brockton, he was the son of the late William and Priscilla (Cameron) Walsh. For over 35 years he had been a driver for Horizon Beverage and was the owner of Walsh Cleaning Services for 30 years. Tom was a longtime member of Teamsters Local 653 and Bertocci Memorial Club. He was also a history buff and volunteer at the West Bridgewater Food Pantry. Tom was a proud father and grandfather who was always kind, generous and faithful to his family and friends. Tom is survived by his children, Isabelle Johnston and her husband Archibald of Brockton, Maureen Walsh of Brockton and Thomas F. Walsh Jr. and his wife Stacey of Lexington. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Tom was the brother of Peter Walsh of Tucson, Ariz., Michael Walsh of Malden and the late William Walsh. He was the brother-in-law of Louise Davenport. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Wednesday, June 19, 3-7 p.m. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home Thursday at 11 a.m. for a funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, West Bridgewater, at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on June 18, 2019