Thomas G. McGinty, age 72, of Brockton, died peacefully April 11, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. Tom was the loving husband for 50 years of Janet A. (Smith) McGinty. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late William H. and Anna F. (Burkhard) McGinty. Tom was a graduate of Cathedral High School, attended Northeastern University and received his Masters degree from Boston University. He served in the Army National Guard from 1965 to 1971. Tom was employed as a Software Research Engineer at the Foxboro Company, Codex and Motorola, Inc. and retired in 2003. Following his retirement, he worked at CVS. Tom had an amazing sense of humor, and enjoyed doting on his children and grandchildren. He was a member of the Brockton Camera Club and was a talented freelance photographer for the Enterprise and other local papers. Tom and Janet were members of the Disney Vacation Club and spent many happy vacations at Disney with their friends Bob and Nancy Hall. He also enjoyed square dancing, fishing, attending rodeos with his granddaughter, stargazing with his grandson and helping his son with his business in New Hampshire. Tom is survived by his son Thomas W. McGinty and his partner Lynn Paul and their children Nicole and Katrina Paul of Grafton, N.H., his daughter Susan J. McGinty and her fianc George McCarthy and her children Neal Wright and Anne McGinty of Dighton, and a sister Joan Kerrigan of Marshfield. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and his devoted pup Sasha. Visiting Hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123), Brockton, Tuesday, April 16, 4 - 8 p.m. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home Wednesday at 7:45 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Bridgets Church, Abington at 9 a.m. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery, Rockland. Donations in Toms name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 14, 2019