Thomas L. Barnard Sr., 75, of Brockton, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Louise (Charlone) Barnard. A lifelong resident of Brockton, born September 8, 1944, Thomas was the son of the late Thomas G. Barnard and Geraldine M. (Mattoli) Barnard. A 1962 graduate of Brockton High School, Thomas went on to receive his associate's degree in Electronic Engineering and his Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Technology from Northeastern University. Thomas loved the outdoors including fishing and camping. He was a fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots, and horse racing. In addition to his wife, Louise, Thomas was the devoted father of his children, Thomas L. Barnard Jr. and Marialena Barnard, her partner Centwally Roldan; and loving grandfather to Maeven Roldan. He was the loyal brother of Frederick Barnard. He is also survived by his stepson, Kenneth Jerauld; his former spouse and mother of his children, Elaine (Monsini) Barnard; his sister-in-law Nola Barnard and former sister-in-law Debra Barnard; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also the brother of the late Richard Barnard. Thomas will be sorely missed by his extended family and friends who he loved dearly. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, services will be private for the immediate family. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thomas' name to the Old Colony YMCA, 320 Main Street, Brockton, MA 02301 or South Shore Health Center for Wound Healing, 90 Libbey Industrial Parkway Suite 100, Weymouth, MA 02189, Attn: Jessica Symonds. For online guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, West Bridgewater.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 5, 2020