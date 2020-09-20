Thomas M. "Tom" LaGrasta, age 77, of Raynham and Falmouth, passed away on September 11, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He will be remembered by his wife of 54 years, Kathleen; daughter, Christine of Quincy; daughter, Elizabeth "Betsy" Donovan of Raynham and her children, Julia, Brett, Bella and Erin; and son, Thomas G. and family of Lakeville. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Born in Brockton, Tom was the son of Thomas and Theresa LaGrasta and a brother of Grace Avampato of South Carolina. Dr. LaGrasta graduated from Bridgewater State College with a degree in elementary education in 1965. He went on to earn a master's degree in Special Education from Boston College (1967), a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study in Special Education Administration from the same institution (1979) and an Ed.D in Special Education Administration from Boston University (1993). Dr. LaGrasta began his teaching career as a classroom and special education teacher in the Brockton Public Schools in 1965. Over the next 36 years, Dr. LaGrasta championed children with learning difficulties at the Massachusetts Department of Education, Abington Public Schools and the Dennis-Yarmouth Regional School District. He was instrumental in the development and implementation of Chapter 766, which mandates the provision of special educational services for children identified as having learning disabilities. The law was passed in Massachusetts in 1972 and in turn served as the model for the first federal special education law. Dr. LaGrasta rose to the position of Superintendent of Schools in Sharon, a role he held for 10 years until he retired in 2001. Dr. LaGrasta successfully implemented the Community Service-Learning Program in the Sharon Public Schools. The program links the school system with the community in meaningful ways and contributes to student appreciation of diversity, social awareness and civic responsibility. The program became a model for other Massachusetts school systems. Dr. LaGrasta is highly respected for his innovative approaches to education. He was an inspirational leader whose enthusiasm for education was contagious. He led by example and always from his heart. Forever a teacher, he saw the potential of every child, even when they had a difficult time seeing it themselves. He served as adjunct faculty at Bridgewater State, Cambridge, Lesley and Stonehill Colleges and remained active in a number of professional organizations including the American Association of School Administrators, Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, The Council for Exceptional Children, Phi Delta Kappa (Boston College) and the Boston Higashi School Advisor Board. In 1999, Dr. LaGrasta received the Nicholas Tillinghast Award for Outstanding Contributions to Education from Bridgewater State College and the National Service Learning Award from the Compact for Learning and Citizenship. Toms greatest love was for his family, spending time with his children and grandchildren, whether watching them in sports or vacationing together at two of his most favorite places, Disney World and Aruba. He established family traditions that will forever be honored. He always had a quick wit and wry sense of humor. Tom defied the odds. He celebrated his family's achievements and was a steady, grounding voice when they stumbled. As a consummate Red Sox fan, Tom's heart was consistently broken until they finally overcame the curse in 2004. Tom will be missed by many friends, former colleagues, students and their parents. His impact was immense. He was known as one of the good guys. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Bridgewater with interment in St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Countryside Adult Day Health, 244 N. Main St., Raynham, MA 02767 or The Old Colony Hospice & Palliative Care, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com
. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, West Bridgewater.