Thomas P. Conway, 76, of Brockton, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. Son of the late John J. and Nora Marie (O'Leary) Conway, Tom was from Dorchester and was the brother of John and his wife Judith (Sweeney) Conway of Randolph, James and his wife Joanne (Duffy) Conway of Woburn, Maureen Conway of N. Quincy, Francis and his wife Patricia (Barrett) of N. Weymouth and Eileen Conway-Martin and her husband John Martin of PEI, Canada. Tom served three tours in Vietnam. His experience there would haunt him for many years. For more than 15 years, Tom called the city of Brockton home. It was the place where he found community and peace. He did so with the help of friends, Terri Bourassa, Mark Devlin and many others. The family would like to express their appreciation to the Veterans and the Brockton Veterans Administration, in particular to Drs. Michener and Samaan for all their work with veterans. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, services will be private. Burial will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting veterans in your communities and those organizations and agencies which serve and support them. Arrangements by the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton. For online guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 12, 2020.