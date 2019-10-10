Home

Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Timothy J. Monahan Obituary
Timothy J. Monahan, 30, of Brockton, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, after a lifelong courageous battle with Barth Syndrome. He was the son of Laurie E. (Anderson) Monahan and Thomas D. Monahan; and brother of Jennifer R. Monahan, Thomas R. Monahan, Michael J. Monahan and Daniel J. Monahan. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Tuesday at 9 a.m. thence to St. Patrick Church, 335 Main St., Brockton, where a funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of his soul at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours Monday 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 10, 2019
