|
|
Timothy J. Monahan, 30, of Brockton, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, after a lifelong courageous battle with Barth Syndrome. He was the son of Laurie E. (Anderson) Monahan and Thomas D. Monahan; and brother of Jennifer R. Monahan, Thomas R. Monahan, Michael J. Monahan and Daniel J. Monahan. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Tuesday at 9 a.m. thence to St. Patrick Church, 335 Main St., Brockton, where a funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of his soul at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours Monday 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 10, 2019