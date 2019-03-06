|
Timothy M. Rock was born November 13, 1961, in Brockton, and passed away peacefully March 1, 2019, after a long battle with COPD. He was the son of the late John J. Rock Sr. and Eleanor M. (Rich) Rock. He was the brother of the late Dale L. Rock. He is survived by his wife, Ilene (Howard) Rock; his daughter, Krista Orsie and her husband Christopher Morrisey; his son, Joseph Orsie; his daughter, Tabitha Cardona and her husband Shane; his daughter, Annjala Rock; and his stepchildren, Kristeena and Matthew Scibetta. He was the brother of John J. Rock Jr., Steven Rock, Daniel Rock and Kimberly MacArthur and her husband Victor. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was a lifelong resident of Brockton and attended Brockton schools. Tim worked for many years as an auto body mechanic at Auto Towne in Abington. He was the former owner of Country Auto in East Bridgewater. He loved working on and driving fast cars. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9, at 11 a.m. at Brookville Bible Church, 871 S. Franklin St., Holbrook. Donations can be made in Tim's name to the at .
Published in The Enterprise from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019