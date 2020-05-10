|
Tina J. (Maggi) Oliva of Stoughton passed away May 4, 2020 at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. Daughter of the late Ernesto and Stella (Guglieri) of Piacenza, Italy, she was born and raised in Roxbury, (Boston). She attended Girl's Trade High School in Boston. She was a seamstress by trade and worked many years for (then known as) Standard Overall as a stock clerk and doing alterations. She had lived in Stoughton since 1965 and enjoyed spending time at the Stoughton, Canton, and Sharon Senior Centers. Tina was a devoted Catholic and a longtime member of St. John the Evangelist Church in Canton. Beloved wife of the late Andrew J. Oliva. Mother of Robert A. Oliva and his wife Lee of Norton, Jean Amichetti and her late husband Paul of Easton, and Diane J. McDonell and her husband Joseph of Berkley. Grandmother of Andrew E., Amanda L., and Jason R. Oliva and Ryan J. McDonell. Sister of the late Mary McAuliffe of E. Hartford, Conn., the late Frank Maggi and Lou Maggi, both of California. A private graveside service will be held at Knollwood Memorial Park and a memorial Mass will be held at a later date to celebrate her life. For guest book, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 10, 2020