Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Knollwood Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Tina Oliva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tina J. Oliva

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tina J. Oliva Obituary
Tina J. (Maggi) Oliva of Stoughton passed away May 4, 2020 at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. Daughter of the late Ernesto and Stella (Guglieri) of Piacenza, Italy, she was born and raised in Roxbury, (Boston). She attended Girl's Trade High School in Boston. She was a seamstress by trade and worked many years for (then known as) Standard Overall as a stock clerk and doing alterations. She had lived in Stoughton since 1965 and enjoyed spending time at the Stoughton, Canton, and Sharon Senior Centers. Tina was a devoted Catholic and a longtime member of St. John the Evangelist Church in Canton. Beloved wife of the late Andrew J. Oliva. Mother of Robert A. Oliva and his wife Lee of Norton, Jean Amichetti and her late husband Paul of Easton, and Diane J. McDonell and her husband Joseph of Berkley. Grandmother of Andrew E., Amanda L., and Jason R. Oliva and Ryan J. McDonell. Sister of the late Mary McAuliffe of E. Hartford, Conn., the late Frank Maggi and Lou Maggi, both of California. A private graveside service will be held at Knollwood Memorial Park and a memorial Mass will be held at a later date to celebrate her life. For guest book, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -