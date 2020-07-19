1/1
Toby C. Lovell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Toby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Toby C. Lovell, age 64, of Middleborough, died on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. Toby was the beloved son of the late Lewis & Marjorie (Davis) Lovell; dear brother of Cheryl Chretien of Middleborough, Claire Jolly & her husband Ken of East Bridgewater and the late Ronald Lovell and the late Russell Lovell; dear uncle of Stephen Tomassini, Heather Jolly, Angela Patten, Michelle Turenne and the late Ronald Lovell, Jr. He is also survived by several cousins. All Services will be private. For online condolences, please visit our website: www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508-947-3600

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ashley Funeral Home
35 Oak St
Middleboro, MA 02346
(508) 947-3600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ashley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved