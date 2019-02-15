|
Todd Matthew Bearse, age 49, died after a long battle with alcoholism on Feb. 12, 2019, in Plymouth. He was born in Weymouth, August 22, 1969, a son of Colleen A. Pearce and the late Michael H. Bearse. Todd was educated in Plymouth and Wareham schools and had worked for many years as a "Rod Buster" Iron worker for Local 7 in Boston. Todd had many hobbies and special interests. He competed in mountain biking events and liked to impersonate many different actors. He was a movie buff and actually filmed movies of his own. He especially loved the "Forest Gump" movie. Todd liked to snowboard and held a special interest in his cars. He will be missed by the many hearts he touched. Besides leaving his mother and her companion Ritchie Murray, Todd was the beloved brother of Kimberly Bearse and Meghan Costa, both of Plymouth. He was the cherished uncle of Brittney and Darion Cooper and Abigail and Maxwell Sturtevant. He is also survived by his many aunts, friends and his iron worker family. A life celebration memorial service will be held on Feb. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Halifax Congregational Church, 503 Plymouth St., Halifax. Donations in his memory may be made to the Anchor House, Inc., 60 Cherry St., Plymouth, MA 02360.
