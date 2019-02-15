Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halifax Congregational Church
503 Plymouth St
Halifax, MA 02338
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Halifax Congregational Church
503 Plymouth St
Halifax, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Todd Bearse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Todd M. Bearse


1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Todd M. Bearse Obituary
Todd Matthew Bearse, age 49, died after a long battle with alcoholism on Feb. 12, 2019, in Plymouth. He was born in Weymouth, August 22, 1969, a son of Colleen A. Pearce and the late Michael H. Bearse. Todd was educated in Plymouth and Wareham schools and had worked for many years as a "Rod Buster" Iron worker for Local 7 in Boston. Todd had many hobbies and special interests. He competed in mountain biking events and liked to impersonate many different actors. He was a movie buff and actually filmed movies of his own. He especially loved the "Forest Gump" movie. Todd liked to snowboard and held a special interest in his cars. He will be missed by the many hearts he touched. Besides leaving his mother and her companion Ritchie Murray, Todd was the beloved brother of Kimberly Bearse and Meghan Costa, both of Plymouth. He was the cherished uncle of Brittney and Darion Cooper and Abigail and Maxwell Sturtevant. He is also survived by his many aunts, friends and his iron worker family. A life celebration memorial service will be held on Feb. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Halifax Congregational Church, 503 Plymouth St., Halifax. Donations in his memory may be made to the Anchor House, Inc., 60 Cherry St., Plymouth, MA 02360.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.