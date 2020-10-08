Tony Calogrias, 79, of Canton, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was the husband of Ioanna (Pappas) Calogrias; father of Diana and Stephanie Calogrias; and brother of Kostas Kalogrias. A funeral service will be held in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak Street, Brockton on Friday, October 9th at 11:00AM. Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Visiting hours will be held in the church on Thursday (today), October 8th from 4:00-7:00PM. For full obituary and guestbook, visit www.Russell picafuneralhome.com
. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton.