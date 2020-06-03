T.P. Elliott-Smith, beloved father of Laura Elliott-Smith Ford and the late Gilbert Elliott-Smith, died on May 10, 2020. Sorely missed by all, especially his daughter and son-in-law Harvey Ford, his grandchildren Sam and Bennett Ford, Jennifer, Christopher, and Andrew Elliott-Smith, and their mother Francine Kealey, and his nieces Ellen G. Pfendnerand Julie H. Norgoal. TP was born in New York City in 1936, graduated from Saint Leo College Preparatory School in Miami Beach, enlisted in the Army and upon discharge attended and graduated from the University of Vermont. He was offered a job at Chelmsford High School and while teaching English and acting as football trainer, he earned his master's degree at University of Lowell. He and his family moved to Halifax in 1968, when he was hired as one of the original faculty members at Massasoit Community College,where he taught for 48 years. He later served in the Army Reserve until they made him retire, was a member of the Freemasons, and served as the Halifax Town Moderator for many years. Above all, TP loved his family, encouraged his childrensand grandchildrens educational and vocational aspirations, and enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow and learn. He also liked coffee and tennis. He was a collector of books, beer cans, and fountain pens, and an enthusiast of the Boston Red Sox, British comedy, and philosophy. The family is grateful for the loving and skilled care given by the staff of the Stafford Hill Assisted Living Community and his diabetes care nurses Michelle, Judy, Laura and Sondra. Graveside services will be held at a later date. If you would like to make a donation in honor of TP, please consider donating to hopeforthewarriors.org.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 3, 2020.