Valerie A. (Knapinski) Naujalis, age 93, of Mansfield, formerly of Taunton, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Royal Norwell Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Norwell. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis J. "Nudge" Naujalis, to whom she was wed for nearly fifty-seven years at the time of his death on May 3, 2014. Born in Taunton, July 18, 1926, she was a loving daughter of the late Michael and Katherine (Adamczyk) Knapinski. Valerie grew up in Taunton and was a graduate of Taunton High School. She had made her home in Mansfield for the past thirteen years and was a former longtime resident of Taunton. A dedicated homemaker to her adoring family, Mrs. Naujalis had also worked as a teacher's aide for the City of Taunton Public Schools and when younger, had been employed at New England Telephone. Valerie's family was truly the focal point of her life. While living in Mansfield, she was a communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Mansfield and was a former longtime parishioner of Holy Rosary Church in Taunton, where she assisted for many years at the annual Polish Picnic and also served as former Girl Scout leader in Taunton and Raynham. Along with her late husband, Mrs. Naujalis enjoyed traveling, spending winters in Vero Beach, Fla., and summers on Cape Cod in Sandwich and Falmouth. Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting and ceramics and when younger, the many memories created on family camping trips. She is survived by her devoted daughters, Michele Divoll and her husband Stephan of North Attleboro and Kathryn A. Rec and her husband Michael of Long Valley, N.J. She was the cherished grandmother of Matthew Divoll, Andrew Divoll, Christopher Rec, Brigitte Rec and Abigail Rec. She was the dear sister of the late Anna Nazarchyk, Joseph Knapinski, John Knapiniski, Sophie Knapinski, Emily McManus, Florence Rubino and Stella Teunessen; and is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews. Services, along with burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, will be private. Visiting hours are omitted and donations in Valerie's memory may be made to the . A service in celebration of her life will be held at a later date and place to be announced. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield. To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2020