Veronica A. (Magistri) Files, 72, passed away April 6, 2020 unexpectedly at her home in Middleboro, Mass. Veronica was born on March 10, 1948 in Boston, Mass. to the late Pompio Magistri and Gilda (Conte) Magistri of Lakeville. She was a homemaker, mother, sister and loving wife to the late Ronald Files, Sr. Veronica is survived by her sisters Virginia Peebles of Georgia and Anita Anderson of Colorado and was predeceased by her brother Joseph Magistri of Virginia. She also leaves behind her twin daughters Kimberly Files of Worland, Wyoming her three children Samantha, Gavin and Brynley and husband Eric Pomeroy and Lisa Morgan, her husband Edward Morgan of Middleboro, Mass. and their two children Cameron and AvaMarie. Veronica was a kind and giving person, always caring for others. She enjoyed her sewing group at the Council and Aging in town. Her talents where beyond compare. Everything she created was heartfelt and made with love. She also enjoyed rooting for the Patriots, gardening and tending to the many birds she fed despite her disdain for the pesky squirrels! Above all, she adored her family especially her 5 grandchildren. Her love for them was immense. Nothing brought her more joy than listening to her talented grandson Cameron play the drums for the Middleboro High School Band and the Tuesday Night Jazz Band. Her granddaughter AvaMarie was her shopping buddy, always ready for a trip to Michaels craft store. Seeing Ava preform on stage in her countless musicals always bought her joy as well. Though separated by distance, Samantha, Gavin and Brynley were never far from her thoughts. She was in constant contact with them and their many activities and will be forever proud of them. Services will be held at a future date. Family and friends will be notified so they can join and come together to celebrate her extraordinary life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, (In memory of Veronica A. Files) 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Triangle, VA 22172 or at www.marineheritage.org/makedonation.html To send a condolence to the family please visit www.d-mfh.com. Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home 280 Bedford Street Lakeville, MA 02347 (508) 946-9655
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 10, 2020