Victor E. Kasica, 57, passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2020, Independence Day, following a motorcycle accident Waterford, Vt. He was the partner of the late Deanna Jean Murphy, who also passed in the accident. Born in Boston, July 23, 1962, to the late Theodore E. and Margaret G. (Kasica) Clairmont, he was raised in Brockton and graduated from Southeastern Regional Technical Vocational High School, class of 1980. For most of his life, he worked as an electrician, at one time owning his own electrical business in Brockton. He was also the owner and president of National Screenprinting Services, Inc. Most recently he worked as Facilities Team Leader at Southcoast Hospitals Group in New Bedford. Victor was the brother of Marianne Kasica Sciucco and her husband Lou of Middletown, NY, Jeffrey M. Kasica of Braintree and Kenneth G. Kasica and his partner Margaret Labate of Carver. He is also survived by his nieces, Allison Sciucco Walsh of Minot, ND, and Katerina, Alexa, and Victoria Kasica of Ware. He leaves behind many beloved cousins and dozens of good friends. Memorial services will be private. Donations in honor of Victor may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.