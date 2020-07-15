1/1
Victor E. Kasica
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor E. Kasica, 57, passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2020, Independence Day, following a motorcycle accident Waterford, Vt. He was the partner of the late Deanna Jean Murphy, who also passed in the accident. Born in Boston, July 23, 1962, to the late Theodore E. and Margaret G. (Kasica) Clairmont, he was raised in Brockton and graduated from Southeastern Regional Technical Vocational High School, class of 1980. For most of his life, he worked as an electrician, at one time owning his own electrical business in Brockton. He was also the owner and president of National Screenprinting Services, Inc. Most recently he worked as Facilities Team Leader at Southcoast Hospitals Group in New Bedford. Victor was the brother of Marianne Kasica Sciucco and her husband Lou of Middletown, NY, Jeffrey M. Kasica of Braintree and Kenneth G. Kasica and his partner Margaret Labate of Carver. He is also survived by his nieces, Allison Sciucco Walsh of Minot, ND, and Katerina, Alexa, and Victoria Kasica of Ware. He leaves behind many beloved cousins and dozens of good friends. Memorial services will be private. Donations in honor of Victor may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Please feel free to leave an online condolence on www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conley Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved