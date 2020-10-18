1/1
Victor L. Lewis
Victor Leroy Lewis entered into eternal rest on October 2, 2020. Victor was born in Black Rock, Saint Michael, Barbados, on May 28, 1943. After his schooling, he traveled the world with the Merchant Marines and continued his education in Oslo, Norway. He raised his family in Brockton, Mass., until his retirement as the Chief Mechanical Engineer from CB Richard Ellis, before returning to his beloved island, Barbados. Victor loved swimming in the ocean, caring for dogs, dancing and going for drives. He was usually happily humming or singing a soca tune and brought a feeling of joy with him wherever he ventured. He was also generous to a fault, and made many friends throughout his life as a result. Victor was preceded in death by his parents, Reynold Lewis and Doris Stuart, and his daughter, Victoria. He is survived by his wife, Janice, and children, John (Alicia), Kim, Carla, Peter, Elizabeth (Khalid), and Victor (Joanna); his brothers, Herbert, Hainsley, Leonard, and Carlyle; his grandchildren, Jewel, Nicholette, Dominique, Alycia, Braylon, Amelie, and Paige. He also leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews. Victor will be laid to rest on October 19, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, St. Philip, Barbados.

Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 18, 2020.
