Victoria J. Bobillier
Victoria J. Bobillier of Lakeville passed away suddenly in her home October 8, 2020, at the age of 77. Victoria was born in Boston, raised and educated in Brookline and was the daughter of the late Ann (Casale) and Harold O'Hanley. She had lived the past 10 years in Lakeville where she moved from East Bridgewater. Mrs. Bobillier was a dispatcher for Greyhound Bus Lines in Boston for over 25 years. Mother of Kevin Bobillier of Canton, Marie B. Manning of FL, James A. Bobillier of Bridgewater, Brian J. Bobillier of Bridgewater, Peter D. Bobillier of Bridgewater, and the late Michelle Bobillier. Sister of the late Leonard O'Hanley. Grandmother of 13 and great grandmother of 8. Vistiting hours with Covid-19 restrictions will be held in the Prophett-Chapman Cole and Gleason Funeral home 98 Bedford Street Bidgewater Thursday October 15, from 4-7 p.m. A private funeral service will be held Friday, as well as her burial. for onlineguestbook ww.ccgfuneralhome.com Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332

Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 13, 2020.
