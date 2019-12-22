|
Victoria J. Boucher, 77, wife of Richard Boucher of East Bridgewater, passed away on December 18, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital after a long and courageous battle with pulmonary disease. She was born November 23, 1942, in Middleboro, the daughter of Henry and Victoria (Jurgelewicz) Walmsley. She received a B.S. degree from Bridgewater State College in 1964. She was the teaching librarian at Central Elementary School in East Bridgewater for 30 years. She took great pride in introducing her students to the love and joy of reading. Vicki was a remarkable woman who possessed many talents. She was an amazing cook and for 50 years hosted Thanksgiving dinners that were superb. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts, rug braiding, and above all, reading. Her hands were never idle. Vicki was a class act woman who touched the hearts and lives of many and was clearly loved in return. She was a wonderful Meme to her grandchildren and was happiest at home surrounded by her family. In addition to her husband, Victoria leaves behind her two sons, Joseph R. Boucher and Mary of New Hampshire, and Robert J. Boucher and Yvonne of East Bridgewater; four grandchildren, Emily and Jake Boucher of New Hampshire, and Jaime and Luke Boucher of Carver; and one great-grandson, Declan Gerrish of Maine. She was predeceased by her daughter, Elise Boucher, and by her brother, Richard Walmsley. Visiting hours will be held Friday, December 27, from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary), Whitman. By request of the family all other services are omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to . For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 22, 2019