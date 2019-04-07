|
Vincent J. Verducci, 77, a resident of Easton for the past 39 years passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Brigham & Womens Hospital after a long battle with cancer. He was the husband of JoAnn E. (Muscolo) Verducci for 44 years. Born and raised in Springfield, a son of the late John and Antoniette (Barbato) Verducci, he was a graduate of Springfield High School. A veteran of the Vietnam War he served in the US Army and was honorably discharged. Vincent was employed as a salesman for 35 years for Kitchen Sales of West Bridgewater. An avid New York Yankees fan he enjoyed playing golf and horse racing. Vincent treasured the time spent with his family and spending winters in Palm Beach, Fla. In addition to his wife JoAnn, he is survived by his children, Vincent A. Verducci and his wife Janine of Easton and Marisa C. Boidi and her husband Robert of Easton; his siblings, Anna Scala of Springfield, Mary Zampaglione of East Granby, Conn., Connie Murty of Springfield and John Verducci of Fla.; four grandchildren, Isabella, Jionni, Dante and Natalia; and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138) Easton. Interment will follow with military honors in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Visiting hours on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 5 - 8 p.m. Due to floral restrictions at the cemetery donations in Vincents memory may be sent to CURE SMA 925 Busse Road, Elk Grove Village, IL. 60007 www.curesma.org.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 7, 2019