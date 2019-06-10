|
Viola L. (Feroli) Santoro, 96, of Wareham, formerly of Brockton, peacefully passed on June 7, 2019. She was the devoted wife to the late John Santoro for over 70 years. Born in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Felix and Lena (Malvesta) Feroli. After John returned home from World War II, they married and began their long life together with the birth of their two sons, John and Robert. Viola worked at the Office of Price Administration in the Gas Department as a stenographer and at People's Savings Bank as an administrative assistant. In 1987, when she retired from People's Savings Bank after 23 years, they moved full time to the home that became the family gathering spot in the Little Harbor area of Wareham. Viola was actively involved in the Wareham Garden Club and Tobey Hospital Guild. For the Guild, she chaired the Sunshine Committee for 12 years, where she sent good cheer to any ill or incapacitated member, and was on the Fundraising Committee for 8 years. Viola and John were active golfers at the Little Harbor County Club, and Viola enjoyed line dancing at the Wareham Elks, ballroom dancing, and dominos game nights with friends. But mostly, Viola enjoyed vacations, quality time, Friday night happy hours, and Sunday dinners with her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and good friends. Viola is survived by her two sons: John P. Santoro and his wife Judy and Robert F. Santoro and his wife Jeannie all of Wareham. She was Nunie to Tara King, Leah Conway, Robert Santoro, Kristen Santoro, and Catherine Santoro-Mendes and her husband, Marc Mendes. She was great-grandmother to Aria Conway, Ella Conway, and Colby King. Viola was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Ronna Santoro and her sister Elena Sestito. Visiting hours are from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham. A funeral Mass will follow at 12 p.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 82 High St., Wareham. Interment will be at Agawam Cemetery, Wareham. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tobey Hospital Guild, 43 High St., Wareham, MA 02571. For directions and on-line guest book visit: www.ccgfunerhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on June 10, 2019